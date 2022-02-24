Facebook video that shows convicted felon holding friend's gun for 5 seconds results in 20-month federal prison term

A personal video that 29-year-old Vernon Browder posted on his Facebook page that shows him brandishing a high-powered firearm for five seconds has resulted in the Petersburg man receiving a 20-month federal prison term. As a convicted felon, Browder was barred from possessing a gun.

On Oct. 27, 2019, Browder and a friend were riding together in the friend's car when the two began taking videos of themselves holding an American Tactical Imports Omni Hybrid multi-caliber semi-automatic pistol, according to federal prosecutors. A day later, Petersburg police, who had begun to monitor Browder's Facebook page, saw the video of Browder brandishing a gun that matched the Omni Hybrid.

After further investigation that included Browder admitting to possessing the gun, he was indicted by a federal grand jury last year with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty to the offense in October. The gun had been purchased by Browder's friend from Liberty Firearms in Hopewell in July 2019.

"The defendant downplays the seriousness of his offense by noting that he held the high capacity semiautomatic pistol ... for a short period of time," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Simon Jr. wrote in the government's sentencing memorandum. "To be sure, the video shows the defendant's friend take the firearm away from him. He does not volitionally hand it over. Rather, he’s seen brandishing the firearm openly and gleefully as he uploads it to his Facebook page.

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge John Gibney sentenced Browder, who has prior drug, theft and gun convictions, to 20 months in prison. The judge granted a downward variance in discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which called for punishment of 37 to 46 months, to account for the time Browder served in the state system and the fact that prosecutors could only show him holding the gun for a short period of time.

Browder previously was convicted in state court of possessing and firing another gun in Petersburg on the same day he and his friend recorded a video of them holding the friend's gun.

In that incident, a Petersburg police officer observed Browder, while he was near Tony's Disco on Halifax Street, fire a black-colored handgun into the air on four occasions "as he skipped," according to federal court documents.

Browder fled when the officer ordered him to drop the gun but he eventually was apprehended. He was convicted in Petersburg of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in a public place; he received a total of 28 months in jail.

In the federal case, Browder's public defender argued for a sentence of time already served by his client [six months] plus three years of supervised release, instead of additional prison time — emphasizing the fact that Browder held the gun in the video for a brief time.

"Holding someone else's gun for five seconds at its owner's urging, recorded because Facebook encourages foolishness, warrants no significant additional prison time for a young man who already had his own lesser firearm that same night, [and] received state prison terms as a result," Assistant Federal Public Defender Paul Gill wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

But prosecutors said Browder deserved a sentence of 37 months, when taking into account his background and what Petersburg police discovered on his Facebook page.

After Petersburg police noticed publicly available posts on Browder's Facebook page that showed him offering drugs for sale, they obtained a search warrant for his account.

The search revealed numerous messages before and after he brandished the gun, "where the defendant is not only selling narcotics but also discussing the possession of and selling of other firearms," Simon wrote. "These messages show the defendant selling crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, opioid pills and Percocet pills."

Prosecutors said the video Browder posted of holding his friend's gun shows him "taunting and flaunting a loaded, high-capacity firearm" as means to send a message to drug dealers and others who might want to interfere in his operation.

"Year after year, innocent citizens of Petersburg, Virginia are subjected to high rates of violent crime," Simon wrote. "Gun violence is a large part of the issue. This reality cuts against the minimization of illegal gun possession. Violence does not occur in a vacuum. Rather, this violence is an outgrowth of a brazen, unchecked culture of gunplay that leaves often impoverished members of a community victim to the whims of reckless individuals."