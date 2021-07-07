Families mourn, police seek answers after spate of holiday weekend slayings across Richmond region. 'That could have been anybody's kid.'

In Henrico County, the three slayings - including a girl who was at a shopping center when gunfire rang out - brings the year's homicide total to 15, matching the total for all of 2020. At this point last year, the county's police were investigating just five homicides.

Police Chief Eric English addressed the uptick Wednesday, attributing the rise to two main drivers: domestic violence and the proliferation of gun violence among youth.

Eight of the county's 15 homicides so far this year have been tied to domestic violence; it's gun violence that has English worried after this weekend, and looking ahead to what could be a "hot and heavy" summer.

"Anytime we see incidents like this, it's very disturbing," English said, pointing to the July 3 shooting at the White Oak Village shopping center in the 4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue, where a girl was killed and a man was injured. "That could have been anybody's kid."

"We have young people that just feel comfortable walking around with firearms and using them in a way that causes harm," English said. "You're destroying families."

Three people ages 18 or younger have been charged in connection to that fatal shooting.