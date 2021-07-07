Families mourn, police seek answers after spate of holiday weekend slayings across Richmond region. 'That could have been anybody's kid.'

Bertha Richardson found out after losing her grandson Monday that his killing was one of 10 senseless losses across the Richmond region over the three-day July Fourth holiday weekend.
Timothy A.L.B. Richardson and nine others were fatally shot between 4 a.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Monday. The 23-year-old was the passenger in a car traveling along Interstate 64 in Richmond early Monday morning when it was struck by gunfire from another vehicle.
The family believes it was a random shooting.
"This has got to stop. We can't do this to one another," Bertha Richardson said Wednesday while discussing the violence. "When we do stuff like that we don't realize the impact it's going to leave on the family. A child is ... 9 months; she won't remember her father."
News of others killed last weekend compounded their grief.
"A lot of people who did go over this past weekend, I knew a lot of them," said Shineen Richardson, his aunt. "I just hope there is somebody there to help them and uplift them. They really need it. We know their pain."
Richmond was hardest hit with four fatal shootings, but blood was spilled across the region. Chesterfield County reported two homicides, and police in Hopewell are investigating a deadly shooting at a park where people had gathered to celebrate the holiday.
In Henrico County, the three slayings - including a girl who was at a shopping center when gunfire rang out - brings the year's homicide total to 15, matching the total for all of 2020. At this point last year, the county's police were investigating just five homicides.
Police Chief Eric English addressed the uptick Wednesday, attributing the rise to two main drivers: domestic violence and the proliferation of gun violence among youth.
Eight of the county's 15 homicides so far this year have been tied to domestic violence; it's gun violence that has English worried after this weekend, and looking ahead to what could be a "hot and heavy" summer.
"Anytime we see incidents like this, it's very disturbing," English said, pointing to the July 3 shooting at the White Oak Village shopping center in the 4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue, where a girl was killed and a man was injured. "That could have been anybody's kid."
"We have young people that just feel comfortable walking around with firearms and using them in a way that causes harm," English said. "You're destroying families."
Three people ages 18 or younger have been charged in connection to that fatal shooting.
English said he wants to put in place summer programs and activities to keep young people active and teach conflict resolution, but no specifics were provided Wednesday. He used the time to plug National Night Out, a community event on Aug. 3 in which officers visit neighborhood block parties.
"Our community members know a lot of these kids and know some of the things they are involved in," he said. "We want people to get to the point where they are comfortable to call us and let us know."
The region, particularly Richmond, where more young people have been killed so far this year than the previous five years, is seeing similar trends of young people resorting to guns to resolve conflicts.
"There are too may lives lost over craziness, foolishness," English said.
Families like the Richardsons are left suspended in sorrow and disbelief.
"We just want to know why," said Jaquetta Richardson, Timothy's cousin.
"It just hasn't really sunk in yet," said Shineen Richardson, his aunt. "Sometimes, you smile because you're thinking of a good memory. Then you're back to thinking he's not here no more ... "
"And you back to crying," said Bertha Richardson, the matriarch, finishing the thought.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD