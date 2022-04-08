Family Dollar case delayed after Richmond police do not turn over body-camera footage in time

A court case was postponed on Friday for a woman who was injured in an encounter with a Richmond police officer at a Family Dollar and is charged with assaulting him. The Richmond Police Department did not turn over body-worn camera footage in time for prosecutors and the defense to review it before Friday's hearing, which led both sides to request a continuance.

The police provided the video to prosecutors on Thursday, a couple of hours after the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin if her office had received the video. Prosecutors then contacted RPD to tell them they still did not have the footage, which McEachin said her office had requested soon after the altercation at the Family Dollar on March 7.

McEachin said the police turned it over at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, less than 24 hours before Alecia Nelson's scheduled preliminary hearing for a charge of assaulting police officer Graham Lang at the store on Westover Hills Boulevard.

Part of the encounter between Nelson and Lang was captured on a video that has circulated on social media. But the additional footage, including body-camera video, could be crucial evidence if it shows how the altercation began. It could help prosecutors determine whether either Nelson or Lang committed an unlawful assault.

Both the prosecution and the defense wanted to see all existing video footage before proceeding with Nelson's preliminary hearing, where a judge will decide if the prosecution has established probable cause to forward the case to a grand jury.

McEachin said Friday's preliminary hearing would be continued because her office needs to review the footage and provide it to Nelson's defense attorney, who requested all video evidence last month in a motion for discovery filed in Richmond General District Court. McEachin said it's an importance case and she does not intend to rush through the process.

"We need time to look at it and defense counsel needs time to look at it and show his client," McEachin said Thursday, a half-hour after her office received the video evidence.

The RPD’s general order for its Body Worn Camera Program requires that police “share all videos containing evidence of an arrest with the Richmond Commonwealth Attorney’s Office within seven days of that arrest using the prescribed method of sharing cases containing video evidence covered in BWC training.”

Deputy Police Chief Victoria Pearson said that the delay in providing the video was an oversight that occurred because the evidence is also part of an internal affairs investigation. Normally, the department's body-worn camera team turns over such footage to prosecutors more quickly, Pearson said, but the footage was "locked" and only accessible to some officers because of the internal affairs probe.

"There was a breakdown over here," said Pearson, whose duties include supervising the Internal Affairs Division. "We dropped it."

McEachin said it's not unusual to postpone a court hearing while waiting for evidence but that it generally doesn't take a month to receive body-worn camera footage.

"Our office always likes to get evidence as quickly as possible after an event occurs," McEachin said. "But we also understand that other agencies have other protocols and sometimes we have to wait for that to be satisfied before we can obtain the evidence."

Officer Lang, who remains on full active patrol duty, appeared in court in uniform on Friday for Nelson's case. The judge granted a joint request by the prosecution and defense for a continuance and rescheduled the preliminary hearing for June 3.

Lang declined to comment after Friday's hearing.

Nelson, 33, said after the hearing that she remains on unpaid leave from her job as an assistant teacher at Westover Hills Elementary School because of the felony charge she faces.

The additional video turned over to prosecutors on Thursday could answer key questions about the incident, which unfolded after store management reported to police that Nelson was suspected of shoplifting. A man inside the store, Joshua Carter, captured some cellphone video that shows Nelson on the floor screaming and saying she could not breathe as Lang leans over her back and tries to cuff both hands. But Carter's footage doesn't show how the struggle started.

Carter, who posted footage on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, said that Nelson had tried to walk past the officer after paying for her items at the cashier’s counter, and that the officer grabbed her arm and bent her wrist behind her.

Carter, 28, of South Richmond, also said the officer shoved another woman who had been holding Nelson’s purse for her while Nelson was on the ground, and that the officer pushed Carter while he was recording video after repeatedly telling Carter to back up.

Police have said that Lang tried to lawfully detain Nelson after hearing she was suspected of shoplifting. No theft charges have been placed against her.

Lang gave Nelson verbal commands but “she verbally and physically resisted," police officials have said.

A criminal complaint filed in Richmond General District Court alleges that Nelson struck Lang and scratched his neck and face after Lang tried to detain her while investigating a possible larceny. It also says Nelson initially pulled away from Lang when he tried to grab her by the arm.

Nelson said she did not strike the officer and does not remember scratching him.

Nelson said she was diagnosed with an acute concussion after the struggle and is still experiencing symptoms, including headaches and memory issues.

In Carter's video, the officer appears to have a head injury as well. Carter said Lang hit his head on a gumball machine during the struggle. RPD declined to comment on what injuries the officer sustained.

Nelson's attorney, David Whaley, said after Friday's hearing that he received store surveillance video related to the case on Friday and expected to receive the body-camera footage later in the day.

Whaley said prosecutors told him they will give him the body-camera video but are restricting him from disseminating the footage. Whaley said such restrictions are not unusual because body-camera footage can include sensitive personal information about people in the videos.

Pearson and McEachin both declined on Thursday to let The Times-Dispatch view the body-camera footage.

On March 9, Nelson and Carter both brought complaints about Lang to RPD's Internal Affairs investigators, alleging assault and excessive force.

McEachin said Thursday that her office was awaiting the results of RPD's internal affairs investigation. Once it is finished, a report on the inquiry will be turned over to McEachin. She said the report will help her decide whether "there is evidence to substantiate assault charges by anyone against anyone."

It is unclear when the internal affairs investigation will be completed.

"I can't say how long it will take," Pearson said. "We are in a criminal context, and there is an ongoing criminal matter."

Reporter Ali Rockett contributed to this report.