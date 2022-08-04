Family of deceased VUU football player files $10 million lawsuit against school

The family of the 18-year-old Virginia Union University freshman football player who collapsed and died during a team workout on Aug. 8, 2021, is asking for a $10 million judgment against the school in a wrongful death case.

The legal action relating to the death of Quandarius Wilburn was filed July 13 in Richmond Circuit Court.

Wilburn, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end from Wadley, Ga., was involved in conditioning drills on VUU’s campus when he died. Five months later, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined, "The manner of death is natural and the cause of death is acute sickle cell crisis in the setting of sickle cell trait [hemoglobin S gene heterozygosity], physical exertion, and elevated environmental temperature."

As a student-athlete with sickle cell trait, Wilburn’s conditioning program should have been adjusted, contends the lawsuit, which says Virginia Union coach Alvin Parker and VUU’s athletic trainer and conditioning coach knew that Wilburn had sickle cell trait.

“Once they’re on notice that an athlete has the sickle cell trait, it’s commonly known in the industry that those athletes have to be trained differently than the other athletes, and if you don’t do it, they’ll die,” Victor C. Hawk, a Georgia-based legal representative of the Wilburn family, said Thursday.

“You don’t throw a child that you know can’t swim into the deep water.”

A jury trial is requested. According to Hawk, the discovery phase of the case will begin in October and last until about the end of the year.

Contacted Thursday afternoon, Pamela Cox, VUU's chief of staff/associate vice president for university relations, offered no immediate comment. She said she had not seen the filing.

Listed as defendants in the lawsuit are VUU; Parker, the Panthers' coach; Felicia Johnson, then the school’s athletic director; Sean Ahonen, then the head athletic trainer for the football team; and Monterio Hand, then conditioning coach for the football team.

“At all relevant times, including prior to August 8, 2021, all Defendants knew Wilburn had a known sickle cell trait,” according to the lawsuit.

The blood disorder involves inherited genes, and about one in 13 Black babies in the U.S. is born with sickle cell trait, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For athletes with sickle cell trait, gradual buildup of physical activity is recommended by the medical community.

"The very thing that you're not supposed to do in conditioning athletes with sickle cell trait is require them to do a series of conditioning exercises with very short intervals of recovery and limited access to hydration," Hawk said.

According to the lawsuit, “Wilburn was undergoing 80-yard sprints with little rest in between each sprint. When Wilburn had trouble, he was pushed to the point of exhaustion and, inexcusably, beyond.”

The high temperature in Richmond on Aug. 8, 2021, was 86 degrees.

After Wilburn collapsed, he was rushed by ambulance to VCU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to VUU. The lawsuit contends that VUU failed to administer appropriate medical assistance in a timely manner, and also failed to call for appropriate emergency assistance in a timely manner.

"Wilburn's death not only could have been prevented, it should have been prevented," according to the lawsuit.

According to Hawk, in the past two decades a football player died about every other year as the result of a sickle cell crisis during conditioning.

A report from the National Athletic Trainers' Association notes that research shows "sickle cells can 'logjam' blood vessels ... Sickling can begin in two to three minutes of any all-out exertion – and can reach grave levels soon thereafter if the athlete continues to struggle."

According to the CDC, some people with sickle cell trait “have been shown to be more likely than those without SCT to experience [heatstroke] and muscle breakdown when doing intense exercise, such as competitive sports or military training under unfavorable temperatures [very high or low] or conditions.”

The NCAA recommends that athletics departments confirm sickle cell trait status of each athlete at the school. At VUU, the athletics website included before Wilburn’s arrival a medical form for student-athletes in advance of participation in a sport.

The second item on the form involved sickle cell test results, with the note, "Infants born after 1984 were tested for the sickle cell trait and therefore the documentation should be available from your family pediatrician."

According to the suit, Wilburn underwent a physical examination at the East Georgia Health Center before reporting to VUU, and the examination confirmed he had sickle cell trait, information related to Parker before Wilburn and the team started VUU workouts.

Coaches are advised by the NCAA to provide a slow and gradual preseason conditioning regimen for those who have sickle cell trait, and schedule fitness tests for later in the training program. Hydration is vital. Having sickle cell trait doesn’t preclude a person from participating in sports.

According to a fact sheet provided for coaches by the NCAA, “the incidents of sudden death in athletes with sickle cell trait have been exclusive to conditioning sessions rather than game or skill practice situations ... Student-athletes can begin to experience symptoms after only one to three minutes of sprinting, or in any other full exertion or sustained effort, thus quickly increasing the risk of complications.”

A planned emergency response reviewed and rehearsed is critical, the NCAA added in its fact sheet. The lawsuit contends VUU failed "to maintain an adequate emergency plan."