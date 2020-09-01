Family of man killed in South Richmond offering reward for conviction of shooter

UPDATE: The family of Marcio Justino, who was shot Sunday inside his Swansboro home in South Richmond, is offering a $2,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of anyone connected to their son's death.

Richmond police said they hope the reward, which could be added to the $1,000 Crime Stoppers offered, will garner more tips in the case.

Justino was "well known" in the Swansboro neighborhood, police said, and detective believes someone knows what happened.

Richmond police have identified the man was killed in Richmond's Swansboro neighborhood over the weekend.

Officers responded to the first block of West Clopton Street for a report of a shooting early Sunday, shortly after midnight. They found Marcio Justino with a gunshot wound, lying in the roadway. Justino, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have determined that Justino was shot inside his Clopton Street home and collapsed outside, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. M. Mocello at (804) 646-6775 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.