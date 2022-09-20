Family of William & Mary student killed in Highland Springs still seeking answers

The family of a William & Mary student killed in gun violence last month in Henrico County is asking for the public’s assistance in solving the crime.

“We need your help. We’re asking for your help. We cannot do it without the help of the community, without the help of family, [and] without help of friends,” said Lakisha Hamlett, mother of Zhykierra Zhane Guy.

The 22-year-old Guy was killed in the Aug. 5 shooting in the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs.

Officers responded to the area around 1:43 a.m. and found a woman on the passenger side of a vehicle “riddled by gunfire,” according to Henrico police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka.

The woman — later identified as Guy — was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information about possible suspects has been released.

“Right now, we’re just at the point where we’re seeking additional assistance to lead detectives to the next step,” said Pecka.

Pecka on Tuesday spoke alongside family members at the Henrico County Public Safety Building about the progress police have made in the homicide investigation.

Pecka said police have done countless interviews, canvassed the area and gathered as much evidence as they can, but are still seeking information to bring that sense of closure and justice to Guy’s family.

“She was everything to us. Everything,” Hamlett said.

Guy was a rising senior studying government — with a minor in business — at W&M and had started her own hair extension business, Lavish Hair Zest Girls. She also had aspirations of becoming a lawyer.

“We cannot fathom why somebody would want to harm her,” said Hamlett. “This tragedy that we are currently facing is a living nightmare for us, it’s a burden, and it has forever changed our lives.”

Hamlett stood next to Guy’s father Shanta Guy, her brother Atnahs Guy and several family members as they asked the community for help in this investigation.

“I want the person who did this to be caught. I want them to be brought to justice because he didn’t just hurt her mom and dad, he hurt all of us… They took a lot from us” said Sherrie Guy Davis, Guy’s great aunt.

Davis said Guy was loved by many and since her death a part of them is missing. All the family can ask for now, Davis said, is for someone to come forward so that person might be brought to justice.

“We would like to have some closure to what happened,” said Patricia Davis Sturdivant, Guy’s great grandmother. “We would love for somebody to come forth if they saw anything or know anything, report it to the police station so we can get some justice.”