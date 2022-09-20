 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Family of William & Mary student killed in Highland Springs still seeking answers

  • 0

The family of Zhykierra Zhane Guy joined Henrico Police on September 20, 2022 to ask the public for help solving the murder of their loved one.

The family of a William & Mary student killed in gun violence last month in Henrico County is asking for the public’s assistance in solving the crime.

“We need your help. We’re asking for your help. We cannot do it without the help of the community, without the help of family, [and] without help of friends,” said Lakisha Hamlett, mother of Zhykierra Zhane Guy.

The 22-year-old Guy was killed in the Aug. 5 shooting in the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs.

Officers responded to the area around 1:43 a.m. and found a woman on the passenger side of a vehicle “riddled by gunfire,” according to Henrico police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka.

People are also reading…

The woman — later identified as Guy — was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information about possible suspects has been released.

“Right now, we’re just at the point where we’re seeking additional assistance to lead detectives to the next step,” said Pecka.

Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka joined the family of Zhykierra Zhane Guy to share information about the Aug. 5 homicide. The 22-year-old William & Mary student was killed in the 200 block of Carlstone Court.

Pecka on Tuesday spoke alongside family members at the Henrico County Public Safety Building about the progress police have made in the homicide investigation.

Pecka said police have done countless interviews, canvassed the area and gathered as much evidence as they can, but are still seeking information to bring that sense of closure and justice to Guy’s family.

“She was everything to us. Everything,” Hamlett said.

20220921_MET_HOMI_ER_02

(From left) Atnahs Guy, Lakisha Hamlett, and Shanta Guy, the brother, mother and father of Zhykierra Zhane Guy, hold a press conference with Henrico Police on September 20, 2022 to share information about the Aug. 5 homicide of Guy and seek help from the public regarding the case. On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 1:43 a.m., Henrico County Police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Carlstone Court. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle with a female occupant in the passenger seat struck by gunfire and Zhykierra Zhane Guy, 22, of Henrico County, was pronounced deceased at the scene. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH

Guy was a rising senior studying government — with a minor in business — at W&M and had started her own hair extension business, Lavish Hair Zest Girls. She also had aspirations of becoming a lawyer.

“We cannot fathom why somebody would want to harm her,” said Hamlett. “This tragedy that we are currently facing is a living nightmare for us, it’s a burden, and it has forever changed our lives.”

20220921_MET_HOMI_ER_07

Sherrie Guy Davis, great-aunt of Zhykierra Zhane Guy, speaks during a press conference held by Henrico Police on September 20, 2022 to share information about the Aug. 5 homicide of Guy and seek help from the public regarding the case. On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 1:43 a.m., Henrico County Police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Carlstone Court. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle with a female occupant in the passenger seat struck by gunfire and Zhykierra Zhane Guy, 22, of Henrico County, was pronounced deceased at the scene. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH

Hamlett stood next to Guy’s father Shanta Guy, her brother Atnahs Guy and several family members as they asked the community for help in this investigation.

“I want the person who did this to be caught. I want them to be brought to justice because he didn’t just hurt her mom and dad, he hurt all of us… They took a lot from us” said Sherrie Guy Davis, Guy’s great aunt.

Davis said Guy was loved by many and since her death a part of them is missing. All the family can ask for now, Davis said, is for someone to come forward so that person might be brought to justice.

20220921_MET_HOMI_ER_09

Shanta Guy, father of Zhykierra Zhane Guy, embraces Zhykierra's great-aunt Sherrie Guy Davis after she spoke at a press conference held with Henrico Police to share information about the Aug. 5 homicide of Guy and seek help from the public regarding the case. On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 1:43 a.m., Henrico County Police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Carlstone Court. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle with a female occupant in the passenger seat struck by gunfire and Zhykierra Zhane Guy, 22, of Henrico County, was pronounced deceased at the scene. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH

“We would like to have some closure to what happened,” said Patricia Davis Sturdivant, Guy’s great grandmother. “We would love for somebody to come forth if they saw anything or know anything, report it to the police station so we can get some justice.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (804) 501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.