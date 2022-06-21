Family offers $3,500 reward in connection to fatal Shockoe Bottom shooting

The family of the 23-year-old Richmond man who was fatally shot in a parking lot in Shockoe Bottom last month is offering a $3,500 reward for information about the person captured in surveillance footage near the shooting.

At 2:10 a.m. on May 21, Richmond police were called to the 1500 block of East Main Street, where officers found Xavier Brown down and unresponsive in a parking lot. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown's family has offered a $3,500 reward for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the person in the footage, who police say is suspected of shooting Brown.