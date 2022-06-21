 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Family offers $3,500 reward in connection to fatal Shockoe Bottom shooting

The family of the 23-year-old Richmond man who was fatally shot in a parking lot in Shockoe Bottom last month is offering a $3,500 reward for information about the person captured in surveillance footage near the shooting.

At 2:10 a.m. on May 21, Richmond police were called to the 1500 block of East Main Street, where officers found Xavier Brown down and unresponsive in a parking lot. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown's family has offered a $3,500 reward for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the person in the footage, who police say is suspected of shooting Brown.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.