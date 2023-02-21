A Loudoun County family is suing the Sheriff’s Office for $7 million, claiming that their son was “tortured” while in the custody of deputies.

The plaintiff, Rickie Piland, has been a pretrial detainee at the Loudoun County Sheriff’s jail for nearly two years. He is being held on sexual assault charges, awaiting a trial that has been repeatedly postponed since allegations against him emerged in the summer of 2020.

The Loudoun Sheriff’s Office denies the allegations.

Piland has a diagnosis of bipolar disorder with psychotic features and has been held in solitary-like conditions for much of his stay, his parents said. The Loudoun family spoke to the Richmond Times-Dispatch recently about inmates, like their son, who are mentally ill; they said they should not be incarcerated in prisons or subjected to the isolation of solitary confinement (or what the state calls “restorative housing.”)

The lawsuit alleges that Loudoun deputies on Feb. 4 attempted to move Piland to a new cell and that, after using pepper spray to get him to comply, restrained him in a wheelchair and brought him to a jail shower for “decontamination.”

Before turning the water on, one deputy, identified in court papers as Robert Capella, can heard in a video of the incident saying, “I don’t know which one’s which, so good luck to you.”

Body camera footage shows Piland being doused by scalding water and screaming as deputies stood nearby. A jail nurse treated him for severe burns after the incident. A photo of the burns was included in the family’s initial complaint.

The complaint names Capella and Sheriff Michael Chapman, and accused them of violating the 14th Amendment, which guarantees equal protection under the law. The complaint also charges them with battery and negligence.

The complaint seeks $7 million in damages, and is being tried by Darrell Getman and Jonathan Halperin of the Halperin Law Center in Glen Allen.

Jail officials have maintained that the incident was not torture and that it was unintentional.

“Unknown to the deputies attempting to decontaminate the inmate, the mechanical system regulating the water temperature failed, which allowed the water temperature to exceed the 110 degree maximum,” said Michele Bowman, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Bowman said an investigation has been conducted into the entire incident, and stressed that “the mechanical failure was the cause of the inmate’s injuries.”

Lt. Col. Gun Lee, administrative and corrections bureau commander for the Sheriff’s Office, reiterated that position, and told the Times-Dispatch, “there’s no story here.”

Lee said the comment made by Capella was a “training issue,” but did not comment further. Lee said the officers stood by while Piland screamed because pepper spray typically causes irritation when it is being washed off.

A FOIA request to the Loudoun Department of Public Works revealed that the agency did complete a work order there for a shower “mixing valve” shortly after the incident in question.

The Pilands, who live in Hamilton, filed the suit earlier this month, roughly a year after the incident in question. The family had previously complained about their son’s treatment, including his segregation to a cell in an empty block for more than 600 days while at the detention center.