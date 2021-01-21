Family sues two Richmond police officers alleging excessive force following crash

A federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday against two Richmond police officers seeks $2 million in damages and alleges excessive force in their response to a fender bender in 2019, according to the claim from a Richmond family.

The plaintiffs, Elder Chacon, Brenda Samayoa and their 12-year-old daughter, Nathaly Chacon Samayoa, are claiming "unreasonable seizure effectuated by excessive force in violation of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment," battery and infliction of emotional distress after an encounter with officers in which Elder Chacon was beaten and shocked by a Taser, and the wife and daughter were pushed.

The family is being represented by Glen Allen attorney Jonathan E. Halperin of the Halperin Law Center. Halperin declined to comment beyond the suit, but called the body-worn camera footage, screenshots from which were attached to the court document, "disturbing." He declined to release a copy of the video to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.