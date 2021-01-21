Family sues two Richmond police officers alleging excessive force following crash

A federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday against two Richmond police officers seeks $2 million in damages and alleges excessive force in their response to a fender bender in 2019, according to the claim from a Richmond family.
The plaintiffs, Elder Chacon, Brenda Samayoa and their 12-year-old daughter, Nathaly Chacon Samayoa, are claiming "unreasonable seizure effectuated by excessive force in violation of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment," battery and infliction of emotional distress after an encounter with officers in which Elder Chacon was beaten and shocked by a Taser, and the wife and daughter were pushed.
The family is being represented by Glen Allen attorney Jonathan E. Halperin of the Halperin Law Center. Halperin declined to comment beyond the suit, but called the body-worn camera footage, screenshots from which were attached to the court document, "disturbing." He declined to release a copy of the video to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
On Aug. 7, 2019, around 6 p.m., the family was involved in a four-car crash on Midlothian Turnpike. Officers William McAuliffe and Jennifer Barlow responded to the scene, and using Nathaly as a go-between, the couple, who do not speak fluent English, tried to explain they were struck from behind forcing their F-250 truck into the car in front of them and causing it to hit a third car, according to the suit. The vehicle that had hit the family had fled.
"Officer McAuliffe chose to ignore Mr. Chacon’s explanation of the accident," the suit reads.
The officer wrote Chacon a citation for following too closely, which Chacon refused to sign.
"In a fit of sudden and unprovoked rage, officer McAuliffe threw his clipboard on the ground and violently grabbed at Mr. Chacon’s person," the suit says. "Mr. Chacon took several steps back and instinctively placed his hand in front of him to block officer McAuliffe’s unwarranted physical contact. At no point did Mr. Chacon initiate physical contact with officer McAuliffe."
Samayoa stepped between the two men, but the officer pushed her out of the way and into her daughter and continued to advance on Chacon, according to the statement facts provided in the lawsuit.
"With great force, officer McAuliffe shoved Mr. Chacon off his feet and onto the ground," according to the suit. "During this violent assault, officer McAuliffe jumped on top of Mr. Chacon and proceeded to deliver blow after blow to his face and upper body with closed fists."
Barlow approached the two men struggling on the ground and deployed her Taser at Chacon.
Richmond police declined to comment on the pending litigation.
McAuliffe has been with the department since 2007, and Barlow since 2004, a spokeswoman said.
Chacon was initially charged with the traffic infraction, but after the incident with McAuliffe, he was also charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Those two charges were ultimately dropped, according to court records.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD