Fatal hit and run in Spotsylvania being investigated

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver who left the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in Spotsylvania.

Deputies arrived to the scene at about 11:24 p.m. near Harrison Road and Meadow Park Drive. A man found on the side of the road just east of the intersection was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as Keith Lawrence Ballard, 32, of Burke.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team discovered that the vehicle was traveling east on Harrison Road and struck Ballard, police said.

The impact caused several car parts to be left at the scene. Investigators said they’re looking for a silver 2012-13 Hyundai Azera with significant front-end and passenger-side damage.

Tips can be submitted to (540) 582-5822.