 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fatal Richmond stabbing under investigation

  • 0

Police are investigating the death of a woman found Friday morning with apparent stab wounds, police said. 

Richmond officers at about 8:09 a.m. Friday were called to the 2100 block of Bainbridge Street for a report of a stabbing, police said in a statement. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-0423.

 

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular