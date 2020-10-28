Father indicted in connection with death of his toddler daughter

A Richmond father has been indicted for first-degree murder and rape in connection with the 2019 death of his daughter.

Isaiah Nipson was initially charged with abuse and neglect of the toddler who was in his care, but earlier this month, a grand jury handed up indictments on the more serious charges.

At 11:31 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2019, police were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of a child in distress. Officers found the child unresponsive, police said.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died, police said.

