Father slain amid Richmond's rise in random violence as RPD plans to bolster homicide unit

"I'm so scared, I'm so scared, I'm so scared," she screamed. The man yelled back: "Me too, me too."

Amid the chaos, McLaurin caught up with Greene and checked on her. Then he went back to see if his brother was OK. When Greene found McLaurin a short time later, he was lying on his face with blood coming from his head.

She begged him to get up. He took a deep breath and sat up. He was trying to get up, but Greene told him to sit and be still.

The police were pushing people back, she said. "So I was just talking to them from a distance and getting into it with the police officer."

The officers told them they wouldn't get an ambulance there until everyone left, Greene said. She begged them to help.

"They left him right there," she said. "He was bleeding and laying on his back."

At some point, four rescuers picked up McLaurin and took him away without a stretcher. Each one held a limb, his head dangling. They would not let Greene go with him in the ambulance.

"They just kept telling us 'Get back, get back, get back,'" she said. "They wouldn't let us do anything."

At the hospital, before he died, McLaurin asked one of the nurses to hold his hand.