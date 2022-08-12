Father who wrote Richmond mayor with false story of his baby's death pleads guilty to murder

A Richmond man who provided a false story about how his 3-week-old daughter died in a letter to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has been sentenced to serve 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing the child.

While incarcerated on a murder charge, 23-year-old Matthew Sebolka wrote Stoney and "gave one last story attempting to explain" his daughter's fatal injuries, according to a summary of evidence included in Sebolka's plea agreement.

"This time the defendant stated that his wife Elizabeth struck the victim in the face and head, and prevented the defendant from protecting the victim by poking him in the eye, thereby temporarily blinding him," the agreement's narrative says.

But his story was an outrageous lie.

Sebolka told police four other stories but none of them added up, and none would have resulted in the fatal injuries that Raven Michelle Sebolka suffered on July 30, 2021. She died 11 days later. Had the case gone to trial, medical experts would have testified that the constellation of injuries the baby sustained was consistent with abusive head trauma.

During the course of the child's treatment at VCU Medical Center, it was revealed that Raven's brain had pushed past her skull, with large bilateral brain herniations. Brain herniation occurs when something inside the skull produces pressure that moves brain tissues, and it is most often the result of brain swelling or bleeding from a head injury, stroke, or brain tumor.

Ahead of his jury trial scheduled for Monday, Sebolka pleaded guilty on Aug. 3 to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree, and felony child abuse. In accordance with his plea agreement, Richmond Circuit Judge Bradley Cavedo convicted Sebolka and sentenced him to a total of 50 years in prison with 32 years suspended, leaving him 18 to serve.

The punishment was within discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active prison term of between 13 years and six months and 22 years and six months.

According to the prosecution's summary of evidence, Richmond emergency services received a 911 call at 10:31 p.m. on July 30 about a 10-day-old baby being "scratched in the face by a cat." The child's mother decided to ride the Pulse bus to take Raven to VCU Medical Center.

Upon arrival, it became immediately apparent the child had multiple head fractures.

Sebolka told investigators that his wife had left the house and he was the only person watching the baby. He said at one point he noticed the family cat sitting on the child's face, and after removing the pet, his daughter seemed fine. Sebolka said he dozed off for a moment and when his wife returned, the baby was having "issues" and 911 was called.

After Sebolka was advised of his Miranda rights, detectives told him his daughter's head trauma was inconsistent with his initial statement of what occurred. Sebolka then changed his story, and said he was riding in a car with his father, who had to slam on the brakes, which caused the infant's head to go forward and make contact with a seat.

After being told that could not cause his daughter's injuries, Sebolka gave a third explanation and blamed his wife, stating she dropped the child. But Sebolka's wife denied dropping her baby, and Sebolka's father denied the child was unsecured in a car seat.

Sebolka was then arrested on a charge of child abuse. He provided a different statement, and "admitted he lied about knowing how [his daughter] was injured."

He told detectives he "blacked out" while holding the baby and "fell into the wall with her head first." Sebolka said when he regained consciousness, the child was underneath him crying. "The defendant stated that he put [his daughter] in the car seat, went to the bathroom, and upon returning observed the family cat on the [child's] face."