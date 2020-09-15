FBI offers $15k reward in puzzling 2012 abduction and murder of Chesterfield store owner

Nearly four days earlier, Chesterfield police said a witness reported seeing at least two men wearing dark clothing and hoodies force Patel into a dark-colored van shortly before 6 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2012, as he was opening his RaceWay station and convenience store. He was never seen or heard from again.

In September 2012, a Chesterfield police investigations supervisor told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that detectives recovered a cellphone belonging to Patel before his body was found, but he declined to say where.

The supervisor also said investigators were examining video footage from a security camera inside Patel's store. The business did not have exterior cameras at the time of Patel's disappearance, he added.

At the time, police said they had no evidence that Patel's ethnicity or religion figured into his abduction. He was a native of India who regularly attended a local Hindu temple he helped oversee at 7041 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Friends and one of his relatives told The Times-Dispatch in 2012 and Patel, 44, was a religious man who moved to the Richmond area from India more than 20 years ago and had a wife and two children, then 16 and 18.