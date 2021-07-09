Federal authorities launch online sexual exploitation safety program in Virginia

Raj Parekh, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a prepared statement that “online predators target some of the most vulnerable members of our society, and can cause a devastating impact on our communities and loved ones.”

“The first step to fighting back is awareness — educating our youth and parents with information on how to prevent these crimes from happening,” he said. Internet predators use false online identities as a mask to lure in victims, and the victims are often also “masked” as a result of the fear and stigma that can accompany online exploitation, said Parekh.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, online exploitation exploded last year during the COVID-19 pandemic as social isolation and online activity increased. The center’s CyberTipline received more than 21.4 million reports of child sexual exploitation from electronic service providers in 2020, as well as over 303,000 reports of online sexual exploitation from the public.

The figures represent a 27% annual increase in reporting from electronic service providers and a more than doubling in reports from the public.