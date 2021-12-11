Federal complaint: developer displaced families, violated fair housing laws during renovations to former public housing communities

The developer overseeing renovations at two former public housing communities has displaced families and violated fair housing law, according to a federal complaint filed this week.
The complaint names The Michaels Organization, a New Jersey-based developer. The company purchased five former public housing complexes from the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority earlier this year and is in the process of renovating them. The Legal Aid Justice Center submitted the complaint Thursday to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on behalf of two families living in the Fulton and Randolph communities, which are undergoing renovations.
“[Legal Aid Justice Center] has heard from multiple households in these complexes about significant issues ever since the new property manager took over and began renovations, including rodent and other pest infestations, families being forced to use outdoor portable bathrooms and having no hot water,” said Victoria Horrock, a senior attorney with the firm.
The complaint alleges the developer’s actions had a disparate impact on Black female-headed households with children, a violation of state and federal fair housing law. It also alleges the company violated the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, as well as the federal regulations governing the Rental Assistance Demonstration Program.
The tenants are seeking immediate repair of their homes, damages for their losses and adequate temporary housing and transportation until renovations at the complexes are completed. The complaint also seeks to bar The Michaels Organization from participation in future RAD projects.
An RRHA spokeswoman said the agency had no comment on the complaint.
Curtis Adams, vice president of The Michaels Organization, said the company was preparing a formal response to the allegations in the complaint, but it was not finished as of Friday afternoon.
However, he said the developer “inherited” the facility issues at the Fulton complex that were laid out in the complaint.
“These problems go back well before Michaels took over the property,” Adams said. “We’re investing $100,000 in construction per unit. Certainly by the end of rehab, many of these problems that residents are unfortunately having to deal with will no longer be an issue, but it takes time for all those repairs to take place.”
Not all the problems were inherited, residents and advocates say. Since work at the property began, the neighborhood has turned into a construction zone, with demolished materials piled in courtyards where children play and residents carry groceries to and from the parking lot. The trip hazards have remained even after residents objected to them.
After buying the complexes from the housing authority over the summer, the developer is conducting major renovations at each of the seven communities through the federal RAD program. At an event held in September, RRHA and city officials celebrated the effort, which will update 204 units of former public housing while preserving a rental subsidy that keeps the refurbished homes affordable to families making 30% or less than the region's median income. For a family of four, that equates to $27,000 or less.
The transition has not gone smoothly for all tenants, according to the complaint.
Shaneqa Thomas and her two children were forced out of their Fulton apartment in the fall after her home was flooded with sewage. The Michaels Organization moved the family to a hotel in Western Henrico County and told her it would take a week to fix the issue, Thomas said. A week turned into two. Then a month. Then two months. During the period, Thomas shared one bed with her 13- and 9-year-old daughters. The hotel room didn't have a fully functional kitchen.
With no car for transportation, Thomas lost out on a job opportunity after being displaced, she said. Her children missed months of school and are now behind, she added.
“This displacement has had an effect on my mental, financial and physical health. I do believe because I am a recipient of subsidized housing I am not being treated equally or fair,” Thomas stated in the release.
Upon returning to her apartment last month, it still smelled like sewage and was “uninhabitable,” according to the complaint. The property manager tried to persuade Thomas to move to another South Richmond complex the company is renovating. The apartment was smaller, and it would have required her children to change schools. She declined, and the family returned to the hotel.
Thomas moved back to the Fulton apartment at the beginning of the month. When she arrived, it still reeked. There was no running water because of a planned outage spanning several days that affected all residents of the property. Half of her electrical outlets didn’t work. Her freezer, and all the food that she had kept in it, was gone. "I came home to nothing," she said.
Thomas will have to move again – when, she doesn’t yet know – once the company begins renovating her unit.
“During this process I have been patient and communicative with the leasing office the entire 69 days, despite my personal belongings being destroyed, my children’s inability to attend school due to limited transportation, and the financial strain,” Thomas stated in the release. “My only request has been to come home to a livable home that is sufficient and adequate.”
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson