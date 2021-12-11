Federal complaint: developer displaced families, violated fair housing laws during renovations to former public housing communities

After buying the complexes from the housing authority over the summer, the developer is conducting major renovations at each of the seven communities through the federal RAD program. At an event held in September, RRHA and city officials celebrated the effort, which will update 204 units of former public housing while preserving a rental subsidy that keeps the refurbished homes affordable to families making 30% or less than the region's median income. For a family of four, that equates to $27,000 or less.

The transition has not gone smoothly for all tenants, according to the complaint.

Shaneqa Thomas and her two children were forced out of their Fulton apartment in the fall after her home was flooded with sewage. The Michaels Organization moved the family to a hotel in Western Henrico County and told her it would take a week to fix the issue, Thomas said. A week turned into two. Then a month. Then two months. During the period, Thomas shared one bed with her 13- and 9-year-old daughters. The hotel room didn't have a fully functional kitchen.

With no car for transportation, Thomas lost out on a job opportunity after being displaced, she said. Her children missed months of school and are now behind, she added.