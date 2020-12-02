Federal grand jury indicts Maryland man in Henrico carjacking

A Maryland man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Richmond in connection with the kidnapping and carjacking of a woman in Henrico County last year.

Wednesday’s indictment alleges that Devon Allen Odell Scott, 38, traveled from Maryland to Virginia on Sept. 18, 2019, and abducted a woman for the purpose of robbing and sexually assaulting her. The resident of Edgewood, Md., is accused of forcibly carjacking the woman’s vehicle with the intent to cause death and serious bodily harm.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of life in prison.

No further information about the crime was available Wednesday. Online records indicate that Scott was being held in the Jessup Correctional Institution in Maryland. It was unclear when his first appearance will be in Richmond.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, the case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s efforts to reduce violent crime.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Thomas A. Garnett and Peter S. Duffey are prosecuting the case.

— Frank Green