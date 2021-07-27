Federal investigators find mail parcels to contain $57,000 in suspected drug-trafficking money

Several suspicious parcels of U.S. Priority Mail — that were alerted on by a police dog — were found by federal investigators to contain a total of $57,000 in suspected drug-trafficking money.

Returns filed in three search warrants obtained by the U.S. attorney and U.S. Postal Inspector's offices, unsealed this week, show that the five packages were mailed to California addresses from addresses in Richmond. Authorities said they were looking for narcotics, U.S. currency and other material related to drug trafficking.

The court filings did not indicate if one or more arrests have been made as a result of any of the search warrants.

Affidavits from a postal inspector accompanying the warrants stated that suspicious characteristics of packages containing narcotics and trafficking-related items such as cash include: being sent by Priority Express or Priority Mail; having handwritten, non-typed address labels; having an invalid return address, sometimes even an invalid recipient address; and having the signature requirement waived.