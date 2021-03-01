Federal judge, citing concerns, refuses to dismiss suit against Henrico judge and others

A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the widow of former Henrico County School Board member Watson M. "Bubba" Marshall against his adult children from his first marriage — one of them a Henrico County judge — and a county police officer.
Cynthia Marshall alleges the defendants conspired to kick her out of her house in the middle of the night in 2018 while her husband was at VCU Medical Center. The suit accuses the defendants of improperly obtaining an emergency court order to remove her from her home for four days while items belonging to her and her late husband were removed without police supervision.
Named in the suit are Circuit Court Judge John Marshall; his brother Robert Marshall, of Glen Allen; and sisters, Brenda Marshall Thompson of Sandston; and Andrea Marshall Voehringer of West Chester, Pa.; and T.W. Holmes, an officer with the Henrico Division of Police.
The defendants denied any wrongdoing and filed motions to dismiss contending that Cynthia Marshall was upset because she believed they supported their father's claim that she had "committed elder abuse and neglect leading to his starvation and malnutrition, repeated hospitalizations, and eventual death."
On Monday, U.S. District Judge David J. Novak rejected the motions to dismiss — except Brenda Marshall Thompson's motion — noting that at this point in the case he must make "'all reasonable inferences'" in favor of Cynthia Marshall.
In his 53-page opinion, Novak concluded that "the complainant in this case alleges a shocking abuse of the state judicial system to remove a 57-year-old woman from her home, while her enfeebled husband lay incapacitated in his death bed at the hospital."
"That this occurred in a jurisdiction where one of the defendants serves as a Circuit Court judge renders it even more disturbing," Novak wrote. "Of course, the complainant tells only one side of the story, and the defendants will have an opportunity to present their side at trial."
"But based on the facts set forth in the complaint, the court at this stage has no qualms in denying the motions of all the defendants, except Brenda's," wrote Novak.
Lawyers for the Marshall siblings did not immediately return requests for comment Monday. A lawyer with the Henrico County Attorney's Office representing the police officer declined to comment. Court records show a settlement conference is set for April 12.
Marshall, a Richmond area lawyer, died at age 80 in 2018. He married Cynthia Marshall in 2015 after divorcing his wife of 58 years, the mother of his four children.
Cynthia Marshall's suit alleges unconstitutional eviction, seizure of Cynthia Marshall’s property and intentional infliction of emotional distress and asks for unspecified actual and punitive damages.
She claims that an improperly obtained emergency protective order sought by the children with the help of police was a pretext to get her out of the house so they could take what they wanted. Three police officers showed up at her door at 11 p.m. on July 26, 2018, and she was ordered out of her Henrico home, according to the complaint.
In response, the judge’s lawyers wrote that the "plaintiff brings this spiteful and inflammatory complaint against Watson Marshall’s children because they chose to believe their father’s allegations of abuse and neglect ultimately leading to his death. While it is all too common for perpetrators of domestic abuse to blame their victims and those who support them, it is entirely unacceptable to allow them to use the court system for unwarranted retaliation and vengeance."
In his ruling, Novak noted that at this stage he could not consider "novel factual allegations" raised by the defendants' lawyers in their motions. He dismissed Brenda Marshall Thompson from the case noting that she was only mentioned in three paragraphs in Cynthia Marshall's suit.
