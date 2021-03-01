Federal judge, citing concerns, refuses to dismiss suit against Henrico judge and others

She claims that an improperly obtained emergency protective order sought by the children with the help of police was a pretext to get her out of the house so they could take what they wanted. Three police officers showed up at her door at 11 p.m. on July 26, 2018, and she was ordered out of her Henrico home, according to the complaint.

In response, the judge’s lawyers wrote that the "plaintiff brings this spiteful and inflammatory complaint against Watson Marshall’s children because they chose to believe their father’s allegations of abuse and neglect ultimately leading to his death. While it is all too common for perpetrators of domestic abuse to blame their victims and those who support them, it is entirely unacceptable to allow them to use the court system for unwarranted retaliation and vengeance."

In his ruling, Novak noted that at this stage he could not consider "novel factual allegations" raised by the defendants' lawyers in their motions. He dismissed Brenda Marshall Thompson from the case noting that she was only mentioned in three paragraphs in Cynthia Marshall's suit.