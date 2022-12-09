Female dies after shooting in South Richmond

A woman was fatally shot in South Richmond on Friday evening, according to Richmond police.

At approximately 7:02 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Ruffin Road. Officers arrived and located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, but she has yet to be identified.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.

All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.