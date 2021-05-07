Fifth suspect arrested in Belt Atlantic shooting in Richmond that killed mother and infant, wounded 3 others

Richmond police announced Friday that a fifth suspect has been arrested in last week's shooting of five people, including a mother and infant who were killed, in the Belt Atlantic Apartments off Midlothian Turnpike.

With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and the FBI, police arrested Kevon Bynum, 18, without incident Thursday night and charged him with conspiracy to commit murder. His twin brother, Kavon Bynum, was arrested Tuesday night on a similar charge.

Hours after the April 27 shooting, patrol officers arrested Donald Hemmings, 22, of Chesterfield County, and two Richmond men, Shyheem Martin, 23, and Shamondrick Perry, 19. They also are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Sharnez Hill, 30, whom everyone knew as “Shy-Shy,” and her daughter, Neziah Hill, were fatally shot as they were outside enjoying a beautiful evening at Belt Atlantic Apartments, formerly known as Midlothian Village.

A 29-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were also injured when a group of gunmen opened fire in the courtyard outside the apartments around 6:30 p.m. April 27. Police said all five victims were bystanders, not intended targets.