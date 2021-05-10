Fire Marshal: Chesterfield fire that killed 6, including 4 children, was caused by smoking in bed

One of Chesterfield County's most deadliest fires that took six lives, including four children, was caused by smoking in the bed of one of the victims, county fire officials said Monday.
The Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office, in conjunction with Chesterfield police investigators, have determined the fire's cause "to be smoking related, which originated in the bed" of 70-year-old Linda Carlton, fire spokesman Lt. Kenneth Mitchell said in a release.
Carlton was the matriarch of a blended family that lived at her home in the 9900 block of Glass Road. Carlton and five others were killed or fatally injured in the 12:17 a.m. fire on April 16 that originated in Carlton's bedroom, officials said.
Also killed was Corrine Wright, 30; Aubrey Wright, 12; Aniyah Seaborne, 8; Juliane Seaborne, 5; and Ariabella Seaborne, 2. Three other people who were inside the two-story, single family home were taken to local hospitals but survived. They have since been released.
Corrine Wright was the mother of Aubrey Wright and Ariabella Seaborne, and Linda Carlton was Wright’s grandmother, according to her obituary.
Fire officials said the home had working smoke detectors and there was no evidence of foul play.
In addition to smoking in bed and not properly discarding smoking materials, fire officials also determined that one or more of the following safety measures "may have changed the outcomes" of the Glass Road blaze: having working smoke alarms installed in proper locations, a home escape plan with two identified exit paths that have been practiced regularly and calling 911 without delay.
The first fire crews to arrive encountered heavy fire on the first floor in front of the residence with heavy smoke throughout the first and second floors, fire officials have said previously. One victim, Carlton, was found dead in her room where the fire started, and several others were located on the first floor and removed by firefighters.
Several other victims were located on the second floor and were rescued by firefighters using ladders in the rear of the home, officials said previously.
The April 16 fire matches the most deadly blaze in county history. Six children died in a May 1964 fire at the family's home in then-rural Midlothian, a blaze that officials at the time believed was started by a portable electric heater.
In January 2016, a fire sparked by a discarded cigarette killed five members of a family at a home at 3401 Wicklow Lane in Chesterfield’s Bexley subdivision. At the time, Chesterfield fire officials called the blaze the worst single loss of human life on record, based on reports kept by the department dating to the late 1960s.
