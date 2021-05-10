Fire Marshal: Chesterfield fire that killed 6, including 4 children, was caused by smoking in bed

One of Chesterfield County's most deadliest fires that took six lives, including four children, was caused by smoking in the bed of one of the victims, county fire officials said Monday.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office, in conjunction with Chesterfield police investigators, have determined the fire's cause "to be smoking related, which originated in the bed" of 70-year-old Linda Carlton, fire spokesman Lt. Kenneth Mitchell said in a release.

Carlton was the matriarch of a blended family that lived at her home in the 9900 block of Glass Road. Carlton and five others were killed or fatally injured in the 12:17 a.m. fire on April 16 that originated in Carlton's bedroom, officials said.

Also killed was Corrine Wright, 30; Aubrey Wright, 12; Aniyah Seaborne, 8; Juliane Seaborne, 5; and Ariabella Seaborne, 2. Three other people who were inside the two-story, single family home were taken to local hospitals but survived. They have since been released.

Corrine Wright was the mother of Aubrey Wright and Ariabella Seaborne, and Linda Carlton was Wright’s grandmother, according to her obituary.

Fire officials said the home had working smoke detectors and there was no evidence of foul play.