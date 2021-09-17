Fired Chesterfield officer gets suspended jail terms for sending inappropriate photos to girl, 17

The chief said an internal investigation determined that Hyde had met the girl prior to being hired by Chesterfield police in January 2017 but two years later he sent an inappropriate photo to the victim and solicited photos from her. The officer and the girl told investigators their relationship was never physical, Katz said.

Nesbitt and Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Rhanelle Collins-Meredith, who jointly prosecuted the case, said the evidence involved Hyde sending partially nude photos of himself to the teen and encouraging her to do the same. The victim sent a photo that exposed an intimate part of her body, the prosecutors said. The activity occurred between March 1 and Aug. 1, 2019.

In addition to the suspended sentences, the court ordered Hyde not to have any further contact with the victim or unsupervised contact with any other children other than his own. The plea agreement was reached in June.

Defense attorney John Click, who represented Hyde, could not immediately be reached for comment. An employee at the law firm where Click works said he would be tied up all day Friday taking legal depositions.