Five men shot in South Richmond incident

Five men suffered gunshot wounds during a shooting late Saturday night in the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Richmond police officers responded to the report of a shooting around 11:24 p.m. and found the wounded men. Two men were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, two were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and one man was treated at the scene, police said.

There is no public threat at this time, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting investigation is asked to call Detective M. Ahnstrom at (804) 646-3913 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.