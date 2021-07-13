 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flyers with swastikas posted on businesses in Hanover County, sheriff's office investigating
0 Comments
breaking top story

Flyers with swastikas posted on businesses in Hanover County, sheriff's office investigating

  • 0
Police lights

Flyers with offensive language and swastikas were found Tuesday morning posted on several businesses near Montpelier in Hanover County, according to authorities there.

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shopping center in the 16600 block of Mountain Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to collect the flyers, which read "We are everywhere" with a swastikas in the center. The deputies are checking for any surveillance videos that may have recorded the individuals who posted these flyers.

In January, Ashland police reported a similar incident along Railroad Avenue. Businesses were also plastered with leaflets with the same iconography and text.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Northam's answer to COVID Delta variant? "Get vaccinated."

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News