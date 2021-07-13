Flyers with swastikas posted on businesses in Hanover County, sheriff's office investigating

Flyers with offensive language and swastikas were found Tuesday morning posted on several businesses near Montpelier in Hanover County, according to authorities there.

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shopping center in the 16600 block of Mountain Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to collect the flyers, which read "We are everywhere" with a swastikas in the center. The deputies are checking for any surveillance videos that may have recorded the individuals who posted these flyers.

In January, Ashland police reported a similar incident along Railroad Avenue. Businesses were also plastered with leaflets with the same iconography and text.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.