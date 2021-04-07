Former assisted living home owner accused of spending funds for residents on casino trips

Raj Parekh, the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement Wednesday that "we will vigorously pursue justice on behalf of vulnerable members of our community to ensure that those entrusted to care for the elderly and infirm are held accountable if they exploit the critical trust placed in them."

"As alleged in the indictment, the defendant repeatedly left the residents of her assisted living facility in deplorable conditions while she diverted their essential benefits to pay for her gambling expenses in Atlantic City and Las Vegas, and to fund her personal debts, travel, and retail purchases," Parekh said.

Poor conditions at the facility prompted state and federal audits before it closed, during which Jones allegedly made false statements about her conversion and use of resident funds, alleges the grand jury.

"Jones & Jones served as a representative payee and regularly received state and federal benefits payments on behalf of those residents," said the U.S. attorney's office.

Such payees are required to use Social Security benefits to provide for the beneficiary's needs, including food, clothing, housing and medical care and are prohibited from using them for anything other than for the beneficiary's needs. Similar requirements also apply to auxiliary grants issued by the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services.