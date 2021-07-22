Former bankruptcy trustee pleads guilty in LandAmerica case

Santos told Gibney on Thursday that all of the funds have been paid back.

LandAmerica, a Glen Allen title insurance company that was one of the largest in the U.S., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2008. In 2009, Matson was appointed the liquidation trustee by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the LandAmerica Financial Group Liquidation Trust.

In 2015, Matson was appointed to serve as the fiduciary of the "wind-down" funds. The Virginia State Bar revoked Matson's law license last November after he admitted disbursing more than $2.8 million in "wind-down" funds in 2019 to himself and another lawyer that were not to be disbursed until this year.

In a Nov. 13, 2020 affidavit filed with the state bar, Matson acknowledged the bar was investigating him and he consented to the revocation of his license because he could not successfully defend himself against the misconduct charge. He said $1.5 million was given to another lawyer and $1 million, plus another $341,000, to himself.

The money was ultimately returned to the fund, according to Matson's affidavit. He also said in the affidavit that "it is my position that I disbursed the $2.5 million as discretionary bonuses and that I preserved the $341,000 in an escrow account which was in my name."