Former chef of Rogue Gentleman pleads guilty to child pornography charges

John Maher, the former owner and chef of Rogue Gentleman in Jackson Ward, has pled guilty to federal charges of child pornography.

According to court documents, Maher received one or more digital files of child pornography on or about April 7, 2019. On April 17, 2019, Richmond Police executed a search warrant at Maher’s residence in Richmond and seized a computer.

A video depicting child pornography was found on the computer, according to an affidavit. The video involved a male minor, approximately 13 to 15 years old, and masturbation.

Maher pled guilty on Oct. 27. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 17.

The maximum penalties for this offense are a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 5 years, a maximum term of 20 years of imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and a minimum supervised release term of 5 years and a maximum of life.

Maher is being held at Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Va.