Former corrections officer pleads guilty to aiding escape from Bon Air juvenile detention center

Harris was taken into custody but she was to be released later on Monday for time served. She had been held for about three weeks after her arrest last year before being granted bond. A second charge of aiding a prisoner and providing a cellphone to an inmate were dropped during her preliminary hearing in February.

According to a summary of evidence, during Harris' time as an employee at the Bon Air facility she came to know and "develop an inappropriate relationship" with Williams, who was placed at Bon Air in 2019 for convictions of robbery and other offenses in Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Sometime prior to July 12 — the day before the escape — Harris became aware of Williams' plan to break out. "She communicated with Gerald Thornton, the brother of Williams, about how and where Williams would be exiting the fence line of the facility and where he should be waiting in his car to pick Williams up," Davenport told the court.

After the escape occurred, Virginia State Police developed Harris as a suspect and questioned her about her potential involvement. She immediately cooperated and was remorseful, "and she provided both [state police] and the Commonwealth with a great deal of assistance during the course of the investigation and prosecution of this case," Davenport said.