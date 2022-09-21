Former deputy sues Hanover NAACP for defamation, seeks $2.35 million

A former Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy is suing the Hanover County NAACP and its president for $2.35 million.

The former deputy, Christopher Ryan Payne, said President Patricia Hunter-Jordan defamed him by falsely accusing him of violating citizens’ rights . Hunter-Jordan could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office initiated an internal investigation in November 2021 after an internal audit noted discrepancies between Payne’s reports and his body camera videos. As a result of the investigation, Payne “resigned with cause” that December, according to the sheriff’s office.

In February, Hunter-Jordan held a news conference and called for an investigation into all of Payne’s cases.

The lawsuit, filed in Richmond Circuit Court this week, said her statement clearly implied that Payne had acted unlawfully.

“All of Hunter-Jordan’s claims about Payne are false,” the lawsuit states. “He has never filed false charges against anyone, has never engaged in a ‘pattern of misbehavior’ and has never violated the rights of Hanover County citizens.”

Following the internal investigation, Payne was decertified by the Department of Criminal Justice Services. He did not appeal the DCJS’ decision, although he said in the lawsuit that he believes the accusation was “unfounded and/or exaggerated.”

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James R. Cooper said Wednesday, “we are certainly not going to get involved in a back-and-forth between two parties that are engaged in a lawsuit and are not associated with the Sheriff’s Office.”

The lawsuit states that Payne has suffered from severe mental and emotional distress, reputational harm, loss of sleep, loss of income and humiliation.

He is suing for $2.35 million. The $2 million reflects what Payne believes is the magnitude of harm caused to him by the Hanover NAACP while the $350,000 amount is the most that plaintiffs are allowed to ask for under Virginia law for punitive damages.

Payne’s attorney Richard Hawkins said in a statement on behalf of his client that Payne “looks forward to restoring his reputation and having his day in court.”