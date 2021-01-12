Former DMV official sentenced to more than 2 years in bribery scheme

The former program manager of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles' motorcycle training program — who admitted receiving cash and other considerations from contractors — was sentenced Tuesday to two years and four months in prison.

Bruce Biondo, 65, of Mechanicsville, managed the Virginia Rider Training Program and was employed by DMV from 1988 to May 2018 when he retired several months after he was confronted by his wrongdoing. He pleaded guilty last February to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.

Federal sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of 30 to 37 months. The government asked U.S. District Judge David J. Novak to impose a 34-month sentence. Biondo's lawyer, citing his client's otherwise clean record and serious health problems, asked for a term of home detention.

In a sentencing memorandum, David Maguire, an assistant U.S. attorney, summarized the scheme: "From beginning at least in or about 2011, and continuing until in or about March 2018, Biondo admitted to receiving things of value, including approximately $89,000 and the use of a Ford F-450 pickup truck for personal purposes."