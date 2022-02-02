Former financial aid director for Reynolds Community College charged with stealing nearly $400K in student loan funds

The former director of financial aid at Reynolds Community College was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of orchestrating a scheme spanning eight years that defrauded Virginia and the U.S. Department of Education of $379,608 in federal and state student loan funds.
Keisha Lashawn Pope, 47, is accused of using her access to Reynolds' financial aid systems to boost the financial aid eligibility for several co-conspirators - her son, her former fiancé, her goddaughter and a cousin - who were not eligible for financial aid at the college, authorities said.
The 10-count indictment alleges that Pope had kickback agreements in place with the co-conspirators to receive roughly half of the illegally obtained funds as compensation, which she used for personal expenses that included car repairs, retail shopping and expenses for her minor-aged daughter.
She stands charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identify theft.
Pope suddenly resigned from her position at Reynolds on Oct. 5, 2017, approximately two days after she was confronted by a supervisor about the alleged student aid fraud involving her goddaughter.
Eight months later, on June 18, 2018, she was hired by Virginia Union University as the school's director of undergraduate and graduate school financial aid services and scholarship programs. VUU spokesperson Pamela Cox said in an email Wednesday that Pope is no longer employed by the university. Cox didn't say when Pope left. "We do not comment on personnel matters," she said.
With Pope's manipulation of the Reynolds system, the four co-conspirators collectively received $246,450 in federal financial aid funds and $133,158 in state financial aid from about 2011 through 2018, "to unlawfully enrich themselves."
Pope concealed the failures of parties to earn satisfactory academic performance to receive financial aid, or their lack of eligibility to continue to receiving aid, along with spending the illicitly acquired funds for non-educational purposes, according to the indictment.
For example, Pope procured financial aid for her son knowing he was not attending Reynolds in the 2011-17 time frame, authorities alleged in the indictment. In another instance, Pope obtained financial aid for her ex-fiancé from about 2010 through 2015 while he was incarcerated in the Sussex County Jail and not attending the college, the indictment alleges.
Pope is accused of falsifying supporting documentation for the financial aid that she procured for the co-conspirators. In one case, Pope forged medical documents from Virginia Commonwealth University Health Systems, along with financial aid documents, that indicated her goddaughter had failed to meet academic eligibility due to a breast cancer diagnosis, knowing that was false. She also falsely stated to her supervisor that she was not related to her goddaughter, according to the indictment.
"Pope's lies were designed to conceal Pope's improper use of student aid funds," the indictment says.
Federal financial aid applications submitted by Pope and the co-conspirators resulted in Reynolds issuing refund disbursements, consisting of federal and Virginia financial aid, to Pope's son, goddaughter, cousin and former fiancé, authorities said in the indictment.
Pope would then receive a portion of the proceeds from the parties in a variety of ways. She directed her cousin and former fiancé to cash their disbursement checks and remit a portion to her; she directed her goddaughter to initiate PayPal payments to Pope; and a disbursement prepaid card issued to her son was used to pay Pope's personal expenses directly, according to the indictment.
The indictment further alleges that around September through October 2017, Reynolds officials confronted Pope about her relationship with the academically ineligible students receiving high amounts of financial aid.
"In those conversations, Pope is alleged to have claimed not to know these students, when such students were, in fact, Pope's son, goddaughter and cousin," authorities said in a statement. "Pope allegedly claimed that all such students had supporting justification for receiving continued financial aid, but when pressed for the documentation, Pope resigned."
Pope was hired by Reynolds in 2006. The leadership of J. Sargent's financial aid office - as well as college leaders responsible for its oversight during the time of the theft - are no longer employed, said Joe Schilling, the college's director of communications.
"New leadership of the financial aid office has been in place since March of 2018 and has worked diligently to ensure the integrity of all aspects of our financial aid operations," Schilling said in an email. "Reynolds is in full compliance with the U.S. Department of Education to participate in the administration of federal financial aid.
"Reynolds Community College has fully cooperated with relevant law enforcement organizations as part of the investigation referenced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," he added.
