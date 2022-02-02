Former financial aid director for Reynolds Community College charged with stealing nearly $400K in student loan funds

The former director of financial aid at Reynolds Community College was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of orchestrating a scheme spanning eight years that defrauded Virginia and the U.S. Department of Education of $379,608 in federal and state student loan funds.

Keisha Lashawn Pope, 47, is accused of using her access to Reynolds' financial aid systems to boost the financial aid eligibility for several co-conspirators - her son, her former fiancé, her goddaughter and a cousin - who were not eligible for financial aid at the college, authorities said.

The 10-count indictment alleges that Pope had kickback agreements in place with the co-conspirators to receive roughly half of the illegally obtained funds as compensation, which she used for personal expenses that included car repairs, retail shopping and expenses for her minor-aged daughter.

She stands charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identify theft.

Pope suddenly resigned from her position at Reynolds on Oct. 5, 2017, approximately two days after she was confronted by a supervisor about the alleged student aid fraud involving her goddaughter.