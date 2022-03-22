Former financial aid director for Reynolds Community College pleads guilty in $379K theft of student loan and grant funds

The former director of financial aid at Reynolds Community College has pleaded guilty in federal court in Richmond to wire fraud in connection with a scheme she orchestrated to defraud Virginia and the U.S. Department of Education of $379,602 in federal and state student loan and grant funds over eight years.

In accordance with a plea agreement, Kiesha Lashawn Pope, 47, entered a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud that was part of a five-count indictment issued in February that charged her with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identify theft.

U.S. District Court Judge David J. Novak accepted Pope's plea and scheduled sentencing for July 19. The remaining four counts will be dismissed at the conclusion of Pope's sentencing hearing.

Pope, who was hired by Reynolds in 2006, used her access to Reynolds' financial aid systems to inflate the financial aid eligibility for several co-conspirators — her son, her former fiance, her goddaughter and a cousin — who were not eligible for aid at the college, according to the government's statement of facts.

Pope had kickback agreements in place with the co-conspirators to receive roughly half of the illegally obtained funds as compensation, which she used for personal expenses that included car repairs, retail shopping, a vacation on Disney Cruise Line and expenses for her minor-aged daughter, the government said.

The plea agreement Pope signed requires her to make restitution in the amount of $230,850, which includes $150,628 to the U.S. Department of Education, $62,240 to Virginia and $17,982 to Reynolds Community College.

Pope suddenly resigned from her position at Reynolds on Oct. 5, 2017, about two days after she was confronted by a supervisor about the student aid fraud involving her goddaughter.

Eight months later, on June 18, 2018, she was hired by Virginia Union University as the school's director of undergraduate and graduate school financial aid services and scholarship programs. A VUU spokesperson said after Pope's February indictment that Pope is no longer employed by the university, but didn't say when Pope left.

With Pope's manipulation of the Reynolds system, the four co-conspirators collectively received $246,450 in federal financial aid and $133,152 in state financial aid from about 2011 through 2018, "to unlawfully enrich themselves," according to the indictment.

Pope agreed to procure student financial aid for the parties to ensure their continued eligibility for aid at Reynolds, "even when Pope knew that such co-conspirators were not eligible for student aid." Further, Pope knew and concealed the fact that the parties had failed to earn satisfactory academic performance to receive such aid, "even when such individuals were not attending classes" at Reynolds, the government said in its statement of facts.

For example, Pope obtained financial aid for her ex-fiance from about 2010 through 2015 while he was incarcerated in the Sussex County Jail and not attending the college. Pope and her ex-fiance agreed that the illegally obtained funds would be given to Pope to help cover the costs of raising the fiance's under-age children while he was in prison, the government said.

Pope also falsified supporting documentation for the financial aid that she procured for the co-conspirators. In one case, Pope forged medical documents from Virginia Commonwealth University Health Systems, along with financial aid documents, that indicated her goddaughter had failed to meet academic eligibility due to a breast cancer diagnosis, knowing that was false, the government said.