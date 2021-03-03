Former firefighter arrested in Midlothian gets 10 1/2 years in child sex solicitation case

A Pittsburgh firefighter who drove to Richmond last year believing he was meeting a woman who had a 10-year-old daughter, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison Wednesday for the attempted coercion and enticement of a minor for sex.

Brian Kosanovich, 58, thought he had been corresponding on the Internet with a Midlothian woman and said he was interested in having sex with them. He drove to a restaurant in Midlothian on Feb. 18, 2020, expecting to meet the woman, but was instead greeted by the FBI and placed under arrest.

Both the government and Kosanovich's lawyer asked U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck to impose a 10-year term, the minimum mandatory sentence.

The government said that Kosanovich enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1980 after high school and was honorably discharged. He was a firefighter since 2001.

His lawyer, Laura Koenig, wrote in a sentencing memorandum that "Mr. Kosanovich, but for his actions in this case, has lived an exemplary life of service to our country, to his community, and to his loved ones. He poses a very low risk to ever reoffend."