Former firefighter arrested in Midlothian gets 10 1/2 years in child sex solicitation case

A Pittsburgh firefighter who drove to Richmond last year believing he was meeting a woman who had a 10-year-old daughter, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison Wednesday for the attempted coercion and enticement of a minor for sex.
Brian Kosanovich, 58, thought he had been corresponding on the Internet with a Midlothian woman and said he was interested in having sex with them. He drove to a restaurant in Midlothian on Feb. 18, 2020, expecting to meet the woman, but was instead greeted by the FBI and placed under arrest.
Both the government and Kosanovich's lawyer asked U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck to impose a 10-year term, the minimum mandatory sentence.
The government said that Kosanovich enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1980 after high school and was honorably discharged. He was a firefighter since 2001.
His lawyer, Laura Koenig, wrote in a sentencing memorandum that "Mr. Kosanovich, but for his actions in this case, has lived an exemplary life of service to our country, to his community, and to his loved ones. He poses a very low risk to ever reoffend."
"Importantly in this case, a risk assessment evaluation has found no evidence that Mr. Kosanovich’s actions in this case were driven by an attraction to minors, but rather that his behavior in engaging in the deviant sexual chats was a maladaptive coping mechanism to manage his emotional states," she added.
Authorities said that in 2019, Kosanovich responded to a profile that an FBI undercover employee posted on Alt.com, a website that hosts a network of members interested in alternative forms of sexual relationships.
The undercover officer said she was a single mother with a 10-year-old daughter. Kosanovich and the officer communicated via messages for several months with much of their conversation focused on Kosanovich having sex with the girl and the mother, according to court documents.
The government said that several times Kosanovich engaged in sexually explicit chats with an undercover officer posing as the 10-year-old girl and sent the officer nude selfies.
On Feb. 18, Kosanovich traveled from Pittsburgh to Richmond for the stated purpose of having sex with the mother and daughter, and was arrested by the FBI.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
