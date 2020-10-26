Former Lancaster County commonwealth's attorney has law license suspended for one year and one day

Smith denied any misconduct in his initial June response to the bar demanding the hearing that was scheduled for Monday. Then last week, "upon the stipulations of misconduct," he and the bar agreed the suspension was "an appropriate sanction." The suspension took effect Thursday, the bar said.

Because the suspension is over a year, the state bar said Smith would have to pass the ethics portion of the bar exam, if he planned to return to practice law.

Smith has twice before received a public reprimand from the state bar for misconduct when he was a private attorney. In 2010, the bar found that Smith failed to file an appeal promptly, to communicate with his client, or respond to the disciplinary board during its investigation. In 2012, he was cited for similar failures to file timely appeals or suits on behalf of three separate clients.

Last November, Smith lost re-election after one term as the county's prosecutor. His successor, Tony Spencer, was removed from the case after Hooper's attorneys alleged his election was supported by McCormick's family.

The plea deal was ultimately rejected, and Hooper withdrew his guilty plea.

King William Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew R. Kite was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday to set a date for trial, which will take place in Norfolk because of the coverage the case has received in Lancaster County.