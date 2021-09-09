Former Manchester High School teacher, coach acquitted of taking indecent liberties with underage student

Henderson said the girl, who had been the defendant's teacher's aid, also provided inconsistent statements about where the alleged sexual activity occurred. It varied from a room next to the school's gym to classroom trailers outside the school, "and they don't even have trailers outside of the school," the attorney said.

The girl also described tattoos that Alford supposedly had on his upper thigh and groin area that don't exist, Henderson said. "He doesn't have, and never has had, any tattoos."

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Loren said the girl alleged that she performed oral sex on Alford in the boy's training room under circumstances in which she was taken advantage of because of his position as a teacher.

"Her allegation wasn't that she was physically forced," the prosecutor said. "It was more along the lines of [Alford] taking advantage of a situation. She had kind of befriended him at one of his classes previously, and he used that trust to do this."

"It really came down to her word versus his," Loren said. "There was not a whole lot else to it."

Loren said because of Alford's younger age - he was in his late 20s when he was hired in 2016 - he was "very popular within the school with the students" and regarded more as a peer than a teacher.