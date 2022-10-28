Former officer at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women charged with having sex with female prisoner

A former officer with the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women has been indicted on charges of having sex with a female inmate in 2020 and 2021.

Late Wednesday, Andrew Edward Reilly, 30, of Henrico County was arrested on the three indictments charging him with having carnal knowledge of a prisoner as an officer. Two of the alleged offenses occurred on Sept. 17, 2021, and the third is alleged to have occurred on Sept. 30, 2020, according to electronic court records.

It was not immediately clear how many female prisoners were involved.

Before the allegations came to light, Reilly left the Fluvanna Correctional Center to become a Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputy and graduated from the department’s pre-certified academy on Nov. 24, 2021, according to the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office. He was assigned to jail security.

“As Reilly was still in his probationary period with the Sheriff’s Office, immediately upon finding out about the indictments, he was released from employment as a deputy sheriff,” a statement said.

Reilly is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in Fluvanna Circuit Court on Nov. 10 to determine whether he has legal representation.