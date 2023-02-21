The former owner and chef of The Rogue Gentlemen in Jackson Ward was sentenced to nine years in prison for possession of thousands of images and videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.

Federal prosecutors said John R. Maher, 40, was “clearly active in seeking out child pornography online,” but there was no evidence he had any contact with any children on the internet.

Maher’s attorney said in court filings that, “unknown to even his closest supporters,” Maher was sexually molested as a young teen and spent years grappling with the psychological trauma of those events. Further, Maher was examined by a forensic psychologist who concluded that he was not sexually attracted to children and posed a low risk for reoffending.

“Prior to this offense, he established himself as an innovative and well-respected Richmond restauranteur and is a devoted husband, son and friend,” Attorney William Dinkin wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “He is described as kind, caring, generous, honest and compassionate, and it is with great shock that his friends and family try to understand how he could have made the tremendous error in judgment that brings him to this court.”

Prosecutors said Richmond police received information in December 2018 regarding a Dropbox user uploading images of child porn to their Dropbox account. Police obtained the Internet Protocol used to access the account and determined it was assigned to Maher’s residence. In addition, an email address using Maher’s name was associated with the Dropbox account, prosecutors said.

Police then obtained a search warrant for Maher’s home and seized several of his electronic devices that contained a multitude of child pornography images and videos. Investigators also discovered a conversation in which Maher sent child porn in exchange for pictures from a person who appeared to be an adult.

Authorities found 5,643 images and 681 videos of child pornography in his possession.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Hart Mansfield said in a sentencing memorandum that Maher received several punishment enhancements when his sentencing guidelines were calculated. They included enhancements for engaging in the distribution of child porn, for possessing material that portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct or exploitation of an infant or toddler and for possessing more than 600 images.

Dinkin said it would not be an understatement to note that Maher’s offense “is truly an aberration in a life otherwise devoted to family and helping others.” The attorney said Maher’s friends, family and co-workers — about a dozen of whom submitted letters to the court vouching for his character — have expressed their support for him and noted his contributions to his community.

Maher is best known for owning and operating The Rogue Gentlemen in Jackson Ward from 2014 through 2019. Prior to that, Maher worked as a restaurant consultant for three other establishments. After The Rogue Gentlemen closed, Maher was a food and recipe writer and the beverage director at Grisette, a restaurant in Church Hill, Dinkin said.

At the end of a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Richmond on Friday, Senior Judge Henry E. Hudson sentenced Maher to 108 months in prison — granting a motion by both the government and the defense for a downward variance in discretionary federal sentencing guidelines.

The guidelines range called for 219 to 240 months behind bars. The government urged 120 months, while the defense sought 60 months.

In a letter to the court, Maher said, “I have tried to make sense of why I viewed this material and can only conclude that at some level the images triggered memories of my own sexual abuse and feelings of self-hatred and unworthiness for being abused. These images reinforced my negative feelings towards myself and looking at them was form of self-punishment. I felt I deserved to feel bad.”

When Maher was 14 or 15 years old, he was repeatedly sexually assaulted by an unknown assailant during a weeklong stay with a friend, according to his sentencing memorandum. He never told his parents about the abuse.

