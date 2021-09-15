Former owner of Jones & Jones, an assisted living home on Forest Hill Ave., pleads guilty in $800,000 fraud case

In a prepared statement Tuesday, Raj Parekh, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said that, "While the vulnerable residents of her facility suffered through dreadful living conditions, the defendant selfishly used their benefits to pay for her own debts, travel, and gambling expenses in Atlantic City and Las Vegas.

"Today’s guilty plea demonstrates that those who abuse the trust placed in them to care for our elderly and infirm will be held accountable for their egregious crimes," he said.

The grand jury alleged that from December 2015 until 2019 when the facility closed, Jones & Jones regularly received state and federal benefits payments on behalf of the home's residents, many of them who had physical, mental and behavioral health problems.

According to the government, the money was diverted by Jones who used it to pay for Jones’ gambling expenses in "multiple casinos" in Atlantic City, N.J., and Las Vegas, Nevada, and to fund her personal debts, travel and retail purchases.

Authorities said the diversion of the money resulted "in significant and persistent deficiencies in the facilities, care, and services provided to those individuals at Jones & Jones, including deficiencies that endangered the residents' health and safety."