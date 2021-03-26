Former parole board chair violated policy in releasing parolees from supervision, records show

The parolee, who Bennett didn't refer to by name in the email, had served about 22 years of his sentence and was paroled in 2019. He served just over a year on parole supervision, even though conditions issued by the parole board stated that his supervision expiration date was Dec. 27, 2046, OSIG said in its report.

In another case, a parole board employee reached out to a parole officer in a March 27, 2020, email to inform him about the early discharge of Emerson Stevens, who was under his supervision. The parole officer, who was caught off guard, replied:

"This is a HUGE surprise. He was due to be on parole for the next 80 years! He is all involved in the fairly high profile appeal of his original Murder conviction. That has to be playing into this. Is it not? I am not arguing however but this came in from way out in ‘left field.' Is he being informed of this or do I need to close it up with him?”

Stevens was sentenced to 169 years in connection with the 1985 abduction and strangulation murder of a mother of two in rural Lancaster County. The parole board released Stevens in 2017 after he served 30 1/2 years of his sentence. Although his parole supervision date wasn't set to expire until 2098, Bennett discharged him after 2 years and nine months.