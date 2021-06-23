Former Richmond Department of Social Services case worker pleads guilty in fraud case

A former case worker with the Richmond Department of Social Services pleaded guilty to mail fraud Tuesday in a scam that diverted $13,357 in benefits intended for a 27-year-old woman killed in a car crash.

De’Nisha Juanita Wilson, 47, of Richmond, faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced Oct. 18 by U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. Federal sentencing guidelines will like call for a much lesser punishment.

As a case worker, Wilson oversaw clients' receipt of financial benefits and had access to state and city systems containing their personal information. In May 2019, one of Wilson’s clients, a woman who was receiving benefits on behalf of five children, died in a car accident.

In pleading guilty, Wilson admitted accessing the dead woman’s personal identifying information, had new prepaid benefits cards issued and then directed those cards to herself. She used the prepaid benefits cards issued under the dead woman’s name, spending approximately $8,000 on food, entertainment, and other personal expenses for herself.

The scheme was halted in January 2020. Kevin Elliker, an assistant U.S. attorney, is prosecuting the case.