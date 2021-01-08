Former Richmond gang member set for execution next week files appeal, citing intellectual disability

A former Richmond gang member sentenced to death in 1993 is asking the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay of execution, citing his claims of an intellectual disability.

Cory Johnson, 55, is facing execution by federal authorities Jan. 14 for seven murders committed in Richmond in 1992 when he was part of the deadly Newtowne crack cocaine gang that killed at least 11 people - many perceived as snitches - in a 45-day period.

The federal government had not executed anyone for 17 years until last year, when the Trump administration began carrying out death sentences. There were 10 executions last year and three set for this month. Johnson's execution is scheduled for less than a week before President-elect Joe Biden, a death penalty opponent, takes office.

"Corey Johnson's trial was one of the first federal capital trials in the modern era and the very first where mental retardation was at issue," his lawyers argue in a 19-page motion filed Friday with the Richmond-based appeals court.

In a decision reached after Johnson's 1993 federal trial in Richmond, Atkins v. Virginia, the U.S. Supreme Court barred the execution of people found to be intellectually disabled.