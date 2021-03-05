Former Richmond investment advisor sentenced in $13 million fraud scheme

A key player in a $13 million international fraud scam was sentenced to 8 years and one month in prison Friday and ordered to pay $4.1 million in restitution.

James Michael Johnson, 69, of Richmond, was convicted in a jury trial last October of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money. James Leonard Smith, 54, of Midlothian, a co-defendant, is set to be sentenced on May 27.

Johnson was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson. In December Hudson sentenced a third man in the scheme, Stuart Jay Anderson, 52, a lawyer from Aliso Viejo, Calif., to four years and ordered him to pay $5,715,578.21 in restitution.

A fourth man indicted in the case, Brian Michael Bridge, of London, the owner of Chimera Group Ltd., remains a fugitive. Bridge allegedly worked with Johnson and Smith to operate an "advance fee" scheme through Chimera.

Authorities said that in advance payment schemes promoters promise to pay the victims money later in exchange for an upfront advance payment.

The government said that the actual and intended losses in the scheme amounted to $13,750,030, though the actual loss to the victims was less than half that amount.