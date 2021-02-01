Former Richmond judge starts petition seeking Chesterfield Judge Pamela O'Berry's reappointment to the bench

Last year, Chase joined Morrissey and five other members of Chesterfield's state legislative delegation in supporting the election of Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judge Jayne Pemberton to fill the 12th Circuit Court seat vacated by T.J. Hauler. Two other members of the delegation, including McQuinn, supported elevating O'Berry instead. The seat has still not been filled.

Chase acknowledged she voted last Tuesday in the Senate in favor of a preliminary resolution to elect a block of judges that had been certified for reappointment to general district court seats statewide, but said she was unaware that O'Berry's name was not on the list.

"When I didn't see any Republicans on the floor dissent to any of the judges, I just figured they were in favor of it and it was okay to vote for it," Chase said. "I would have spoken up" if she had known O'Berry's name had been omitted.

Later in the session, when the final vote was taken to elect the judges, Chase was absent and didn't vote. She said she left because her mother-in-law was undergoing triple-bypass heart surgery.

Contacted Monday, Morrissey said Chase has "selective memory recall" with regards to her stance on O'Berry.