Former Richmond lawyer and bankruptcy trustee sentenced to prison in $4 million case

Matson's good side aside, Gibney said the case was not just about a simple theft. "It's a theft done by an officer of the court while acting as an officer of the court," said Gibney.

"He stole $4 million," Gibney said. The judge told Matson he was fortunate he had good lawyers who were able to win a plea deal with the government in which he was not subject to forfeiting another $4 million. "People who steal need to take a lesson from this case," added the judge.

Matson's crime stemmed from his attempts to thwart an investigation into his fraud while a court-appointed trustee in the bankruptcy of the LandAmerica Financial Group. A federal investigation into those allegations uncovered instances of Matson’s embezzlement from the bankruptcy trust between 2015 and 2018, of roughly $800,000.

Matson also manipulated the budget of the post-bankruptcy wind-down so that he could divert funds to himself and others after the close of the LandAmerica bankruptcy, when he would no longer be subject to scrutiny by creditors and the bankruptcy court, and was able to siphon away more than $3.2 million for personal payments to himself and others.