Former Richmond nurse pleads guilty to submitting false benefits claims

A former Richmond nurse has pleaded guilty to defrauding the Virginia Employment Commission and other agencies out of COVID-19-related benefits intended
for unemployed workers.
Heather Huffman, 52, of Pleasant Hill, California, pleaded guilty in federal court to taking part in the scheme, which also involved the Washington State Employment Security Department and the California Employment Development Department, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Huffman and three others submitted applications and other materials using information from identity theft victims and inmates of various prisons, and created fake email accounts and forged documents, including state and federal wage tax forms, prosecutors said.
The 17-year-old also is charged providing false information during a criminal investigation.
Huffman worked as a registered nurse at the Veteran Affairs Hunter Holmes McGuire Medical Center in Richmond and used her work computer to submit false paperwork, the statement said.
The Department of Justice estimated $2 million in false benefits were awarded.
Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 29 and faces up to 32 years in prison.
Co-conspirators Sheldon L. Huffman, Anthowan Daniels, and Dorothea Rosado have pleaded guilty to their roles and will be sentenced in November.
Top 5 weekend events: Lucy Dacus, Lucky Leaf Cannabis Expo & Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett
Friday
Richmond singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus is returning to Brown’s Island with Australian artist Courtney Barnett. Dacus grew up in Mechanicsville and attended Maggie Walker and Virginia Commonwealth University. Her latest record, “Home Video,” is inspired by her life in Richmond. Doors open at 5 p.m.; show starts at 6 p.m. Brown’s Island, 5th Fifth Street entrance. $39.50.
https://www.thebroadberry.com.
Erin Soorenko
Rita Dove
Thursday
Rita Dove, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and creative writing professor at the University of Virginia, will visit the Library of Virginia to talk about “Playlist for the Apocalypse,” her first volume of poems in 12 years. From 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lecture Hall at the Library of Virginia, 800 E. Broad St. Admission is free, but registration is required.
https://lva-virginia.libcal.com/event/8888777
courtesy photo
Lucky Leaf Cannabis Convention
Friday and Saturday
At the Lucky Leaf Cannabis Convention and Expo, which organizers say is the largest of its kind in Virginia, consumers, vendors and growers will gather to explore this emerging industry. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richmond Convention Center, 403 N.orth 3rd Third St. Registration fee: $35-$499.
https://luckyleafexpo.com/richmond/
Brad Horrigan
Incubus and Sublime with Rome
Saturday
Two Southern Californian bands, Incubus and Sublime with Rome, will take the stage for performances in the After Hours Concerts series. The rock band Incubus, formed in 1991, is known for its album “Morning View.” Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. $49-$129.
www.afterhoursconcertseries.com
Courtesy of the artist
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival
Saturday
Beer, bourbon and barbecue lovers are in luck because the annual festival is returning. Spend a day enjoying samples of beer, bourbon and meat and listening to live music. From 2 to 6 p.m. at The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Admission is $42.
https://richmond.beerandbourbon.com/
2017, JOE MAHONEY/Times-dispatch