Former Richmond officer leads effort to block parole of man who shot her and killed 3 in 1984 rampage

He was sentenced to three life terms plus 116 years, nearly a decade before Virginia abolished parole in 1995.

On Thursday, Woodfin will come before the Virginia Parole Board in his latest bid to be released on parole. Nicci and surviving family members of his victims are fighting to keep him behind bars.

Unlike in previous years, Nicci and others worry that the parole board, which is the subject of an ongoing scandal related to how it has released other convicted killers, may grant Woodfin his freedom this time around. He first became eligible for parole in 1999.

"Based on the history of the parole board and the releases of seriously violent offenders that should not have been released starting last year, I've lost my faith in the system," Nici said. "The integrity and credibility of what is supposed to be an impartial and unbiased branch of the criminal justice system has been tainted."

The Office of the State Inspector General in 2020 found violations of policy and law in how the parole board and its former chair, Adrianne Bennett, handled the release of at least eight convicted killers. Reporting by the Richmond Times-Dispatch this year showed that Bennett also released more than 100 parolees from supervision without any recommendation from local parole officers.