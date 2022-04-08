Former Richmond police chief now suing mayor, chief for wrongful termination

A longtime Richmond police officer, who was interim chief for 11 days at the height of the civil unrest of 2020, is now suing Mayor Levar Stoney and current Chief Gerald Smith for wrongful termination, after a judge recently ruled that the city was immune from liability.

William "Jody" Blackwell, who lives in Chesterfield, initially filed a complaint last July seeking $5 million in damages from the city. But Judge William R. Marchant ruled last month that the city is protected by "sovereign immunity," a legal doctrine upheld in Virginia courts by finding that municipalities are immune from civil lawsuits based on wrongdoing committed by an employee during the performance of their duties.

But Marchant, in his March 24 ruling, said that alleged wrongdoing "would only survive a plea of sovereign immunity if the suit was against individuals, not the city" and said he'd allow Blackwell, and his attorney, Scott Crowley, to file an amended complaint, which they did Friday.

In the new complaint, Blackwell alleges Stoney and Smith violated state law and policy when he was fired in retaliation "because he refused an order of Stoney that Blackwell have his officers stand guard over the emergency removal of Richmond’s city-owned Confederate monuments." Blackwell told Stoney at the time that it was illegal to "disturb or interfere with any monuments or memorials for any war or conflict." That law has since been amended by the General Assembly.

On July 26, 2020, 11 days after first naming Blackwell interim chief, Stoney asked Blackwell to step down. Stoney then installed Gerald Smith as chief effective July 1, 2020, the same day the city removed a statue of Stonewall Jackson from its pedestal.

Blackwell returned to his former rank of major, and it wasn't until February 2021 that Smith fired him, at Stoney's direction, the suit claims.

"In addition to losing pay and benefits as a result of being wrongfully terminated, Blackwell also will suffer the forfeiture of tens of thousands of dollars of future pension benefits," the court document said. "Blackwell was only 18 months from his pension being fully vested."

A spokesman for Stoney's office declined to comment on Friday.