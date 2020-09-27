Former Richmond teacher faces 15 to 30 years in child porn case

Prosecutors are seeking a maximum 30-year sentence for a former Richmond Public Schools elementary school music teacher who pleaded guilty in June to producing child pornography.
Kellen Thomas Donelson, 32, of Richmond is set to be sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck. Donelson’s lawyer is asking for a 15-year prison term citing his lack of a prior criminal record, his cooperation with authorities and other factors.
The charges against Donelson did not involve any students, according to court documents filed in the case.
Donelson came to the attention of law enforcement in 2019 when he uploaded images of child pornography via Snapchat and Kik Messenger.
In a search of his home and electronic devices in December, law enforcement officials discovered additional images and videos of child sexual abuse.In pleading guilty, Donelson admitted that he produced several images and videos of child pornography using his cellphone, including with a victim as young as 4.At the time of his arrest in December, he was employed as a music teacher at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School and was an associate minister/music director at Mount Hope Baptist Church.
“Although Donelson comes to the Court with no criminal record and a relatively unremarkable personal history, those features of the case do not mitigate against a 360-month sentence for his conduct,” wrote Kevin S. Elliker, an assistant U.S. attorney.
In a sentencing memorandum urging the maximum term, Elliker wrote that “Donelson’s sexual abuse ... was premeditated, repeated, and severe. And he connived to keep the abuse secret in various ways: he selectively preyed on a minor over whom he could exercise authority and control.”
“And he hid the pornography he produced in password-protected folders within a password-protected application on his phone,” wrote Elliker.
The prosecutor added: “If not for the CyberTips that led to the identification of Donelson as a purveyor of child pornography in 2019, he could have continued to pursue and escalate his abuse of [the child] unnoticed.”
Elliker wrote that the crimes have devastated the child and the child’s family. The child’s mother “told law enforcement that, after Donelson’s arrest, she noticed the child had been having bad dreams and woke from a nightmare screaming, ‘Don’t touch me!’”
The mother said the child is receiving therapy but continues to struggle with the trauma while attempting to process what has happened.
“The nature of the abuse makes it possible that Donelson has forever tainted [the child’s] ability to trust others, much less someday engage in meaningful, supportive, and age-appropriate intimate relationships,” contends the prosecutor.
Donelson’s lawyer, Carolyn V. Grady, asked the judge to impose no more than the 15-year minimum prison term.
“There is little dispute that this is an emotionally difficult case in which to find justice — but a 15-year sentence for a 32-year-old man without a speck of criminal history would be just for his crime,” she wrote to Lauck.
Grady pointed out that Donelson never denied the charges and that from the time that he was confronted by authorities at his home he accepted responsibility for his actions by confessing.
Donelson also turned over passwords and allowed searches of his home and phone without a search warrant. “And Mr. Donelson knew that by pleading guilty, he would lose everything — his home, his wife, any chance of a future, and any respect that he had for himself in this world,” argues Grady.
“He realizes that as a leader in the church, and in his capacity as a teacher, he has let down many children who looked up to [him],” wrote Grady. “The guilt and shame that accompanies this realization will not end upon the completion of his term of incarceration, but will remain with Mr. Donelson for the rest of his life.”
