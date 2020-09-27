Former Richmond teacher faces 15 to 30 years in child porn case

Donelson’s lawyer, Carolyn V. Grady, asked the judge to impose no more than the 15-year minimum prison term.

“There is little dispute that this is an emotionally difficult case in which to find justice — but a 15-year sentence for a 32-year-old man without a speck of criminal history would be just for his crime,” she wrote to Lauck.

Grady pointed out that Donelson never denied the charges and that from the time that he was confronted by authorities at his home he accepted responsibility for his actions by confessing.

Donelson also turned over passwords and allowed searches of his home and phone without a search warrant. “And Mr. Donelson knew that by pleading guilty, he would lose everything — his home, his wife, any chance of a future, and any respect that he had for himself in this world,” argues Grady.

“He realizes that as a leader in the church, and in his capacity as a teacher, he has let down many children who looked up to [him],” wrote Grady. “The guilt and shame that accompanies this realization will not end upon the completion of his term of incarceration, but will remain with Mr. Donelson for the rest of his life.”